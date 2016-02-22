Taylor Extends Her Squad Status To Kesha In Time Of Need

Although Kesha isn’t part of Taylor Swift’s notorious squad, the “Tick Tock” artist got a generous gift from the “Style”pop artist: $250,000.

This donation from Swift comes after Friday’s ruling against Kesh’a request to be released from her contract with Sony. And while you may be thinking this is just another story about a pop artist thinking they’re invisible, nothing could be further from the truth.

Kesha’s request to be disbanded from her contract comes after allegations that her producer, Dr Luke (Lukasz Gottwald) abused her for years: Forcing her to snort drugs, giving her “sober pills” and even raping her. Since first filing her lawsuit in 2014, Kesha has been in a legal battle with the producer, trying to cut her ties with him.

Unfortunately, the ruling commits her to making six more albums with the company — keeping her inextricably tied to someone she says sexually assaulted her.

This is really devastating, especially for other women who may be contemplating whether or not to report a sexual assault. But the way other celebrities like Demi Lovato and Taylor Swift are coming to her deference — Demi with her tweets, Taylor with money…Kelly Clarkson, also with her tweets — is a hint of hope in a dark, dark court ruling.

Maybe a girl squad can be more powerful than squishing Katy Perry, after all.