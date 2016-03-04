America Is Lazy, And This Photo Of Fruit Proves It

Millenials get a bad rap for being lazy, but I think it’s just the American population as a whole that’s lazy, and millennials get blamed.

Here’s the proof: Whole Foods is offering already-peeled oranges. As in, oranges for people who are so lazy, they can’t possibly have time to peel them themselves. Oranges for people who are so rich they have the money to buy them, pre-peeled at Whole Foods. Oranges for the elite. Oranges for the one percent.

Of course, the Internet had a field day with this. Isn’t Whole Foods supposed to be all eco-friendly and kumbaya, and shit like that? Don’t they encourage their shoppers to bring canvas bags as to not produce extra waste with plastic bags? So, why on earth would they think plastic packaging surrounding oranges — a fruit that can typically go without packaging?

Because somebody f’d up, that’s why.

A spokeswoman for Whole Foods told The Huffington Post:

“A lot of our customers love the convenience of our cut produce offerings, but this was a simple case where a handful of stores experimented with a seasonal product spotlight that wasn’t fully thought through. We’re glad some customers pointed it out so we could take a closer look.”

Point it out, they most definitely did.

If only nature would find a way to cover these oranges so we didn’t need to waste so much plastic on them. pic.twitter.com/00YECaHB4D — Nathalie Gordon (@awlilnatty) March 3, 2016

Photo via @awlilnatty