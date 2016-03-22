Pepsi’s Weird New Packaging Resembles A Dumbbell: Here’s Everything Wrong With That

Okay, I admit it: The only reason I work out is so I can eat (and drink more) more.

Whether it’s a bagel after a 5k, or an entire Chipotle burrito after a ten mile run, I don’t go through all of that huffing and puffing and sweating for nothing. I want some kind of reward.

This kind of thinking isn’t unnatural to fitness enthusiasts — or people who only hit up the gym once a year. I guess that’s why Pepsi thought it would be okay to package their new Pepsi Light bottles like dumbbells.

While it’s funny to watch a strongman competition use a loaded keg for challenges, beer and exercise have a pretty symbiotic relationship — just like the post-race bagels I mentioned earlier.

Pepsi, on the other hand, isn’t quite on the same level. Which is precisely why their new design of a dumbbell-shaped bottle is leaving us slightly…confused. Are they trying to tell us that weightlifting can reverse the damage Pepsi causes to your insides? Is Pepsi suddenly a drink you’re expected to tow to the gym?

I’m going to go ahead and say, no — Pepsi isn’t rebranding itself as a fitness buff. To quote The Huffington Post, Pepsi has a slew of unhealthy attributes:

Yeah, we’ll stick with our original diagnosis.

Whatever happens, please don’t gulp up this BS.