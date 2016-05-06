3 Drinks You Should Be Sipping On Derby Day

The Kentucky Derby is often referred to as “the fastest two minutes in sports,” but Americans don’t treat it that way.
No: Derby Day is blown out of proportion to the fullest extremes, just like every other American holiday or past time.
Cinco de Mayo? Let’s fucking drink. It’s the Super Bowl? We gotta get a keg. And for the Fourth of July? Let’s blow up some stuff, why don’t we?!
You get what I’m saying. That’s why, for the fastest two minutes in sports, Americans need to party for the entire day. And since we want you to enjoy your day of recreation, we found three great drinks to sip and share this Derby Day.
Robert Mondavi Private Selection Bourbon Barrel Aged Cabernet Sauvignon
If you want to celebrate traditionally with bourbon, but aren’t ready to steer away from your wine, this Bourbon-Aged Cabernet Sauvignon from Robert Mondavi’s Private Selection is the way to go. Not only will you get the traditional taste of Cab that you know and love, but you’ll find hints of bourbon that will really get you in the spirit of the day.
Spring Herb Julep, by Dulcie & Sarah (Two-Tarts)
This creative spin on the classic Mint Julep is both refreshing, and refined.
- 5-6 fresh mint leaves, plus a sprig for garnish
- 5-6 fresh lemon leaves, plus a sprig for garnish
- 1 long thyme sprig, plus a sprig for garnish
- 1 part granulated sugar
- 1 part water
- 2 parts Maker’s Mark® Bourbon
- Crushed ice
- 2 tablespoons hibiscus honey simple syrup*
- Handful of fresh mint
- 1½ parts Maker’s Mark® Bourbon
- Splash of distilled water
- Chunk of honeycomb
- Fresh mint sprigs for garnish
- ¾ cup water
- ¾ cup honey
- 1 cup dried hibiscus flowers