3 Drinks You Should Be Sipping On Derby Day

The Kentucky Derby is often referred to as “the fastest two minutes in sports,” but Americans don’t treat it that way.

No: Derby Day is blown out of proportion to the fullest extremes, just like every other American holiday or past time.

Cinco de Mayo? Let’s fucking drink. It’s the Super Bowl? We gotta get a keg. And for the Fourth of July? Let’s blow up some stuff, why don’t we?!

You get what I’m saying. That’s why, for the fastest two minutes in sports, Americans need to party for the entire day. And since we want you to enjoy your day of recreation, we found three great drinks to sip and share this Derby Day.

Robert Mondavi Private Selection Bourbon Barrel Aged Cabernet Sauvignon

If you want to celebrate traditionally with bourbon, but aren’t ready to steer away from your wine, this Bourbon-Aged Cabernet Sauvignon from Robert Mondavi’s Private Selection is the way to go. Not only will you get the traditional taste of Cab that you know and love, but you’ll find hints of bourbon that will really get you in the spirit of the day.

Spring Herb Julep, by Dulcie & Sarah (Two-Tarts)

This creative spin on the classic Mint Julep is both refreshing, and refined.

5-6 fresh mint leaves, plus a sprig for garnish

5-6 fresh lemon leaves, plus a sprig for garnish

1 long thyme sprig, plus a sprig for garnish

1 part granulated sugar

1 part water

2 parts Maker’s Mark® Bourbon

Maker’s Mark® Bourbon Crushed ice

Here’s what to do: In your julep cup, add 1 teaspoon granulated sugar and 1 tablespoon water. Stir for a minute to let sugar fully dissolve. Place the herb sprigs into the julep cup, and muddle into the sugar water. Do it enough to release the herbal flavor, but not enough to completely brutalize the leaves. Stir in the 2 parts Maker’s Mark. Add crushed ice to fill the cup to the top. Garnish with remaining herb sprigs.

Hibiscus Honey Mint Julep, by Jennifer Bullistron

2 tablespoons hibiscus honey simple syrup*

Handful of fresh mint

1½ parts Maker’s Mark® Bourbon

Maker’s Mark® Bourbon Splash of distilled water

Chunk of honeycomb

Fresh mint sprigs for garnish

In a large glass or cocktail shaker, muddle together the simple syrup and fresh mint leaves. Add the bourbon and distilled water and mix together. Fill a julep or rocks glass with crushed ice. Pour the bourbon mixture over the crushed ice. Stir, fill to the top with more crushed ice. Garnish with chunk of honeycomb and mint sprig. (Image via Honey and Birch

* Hibiscus Honey Simple Syrup

¾ cup water

¾ cup honey

1 cup dried hibiscus flowers

What to do: In a small pot, combine the water, honey and hibiscus flowers. Bring to a boil, then simmer for 10 minutes, stirring occasionally. Place a strainer over a bowl and pour the syrup into it to strain out the flowers. Shake the strainer a little bit to get all of the syrup out. Discard the flowers and allow the syrup to cool before using.

